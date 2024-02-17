Animal lovers will be ecstatic about Pete Alonso's lofty ambition.

The New York Mets are preparing to avenge their 2023 MLB showing. The Mets finished at 75-87 and were last in the NL East. However, Pete Alonso is determined to improve his stats for a respectable cause involving animal shelters.

Pete Alonso is leveraging his Mets stats for an incredible cause

Alonso announced that for every home run he hits in 2024, his organization, the Alonso Foundation, will donate $1000 to animal shelters, per SNY TV. The first basemen further explained the move to reporters in a press conference on Saturday:

“We're going to be trying to tackle the issue of getting animals out of kill shelters,” Alonso said. The foundation seeks to pay for more toys, beds, blankets, and other resources. “We're really excited about this…Hopefully, there are lots of home runs to come this year.”

Alonso's efforts are noble, and the Mets will be happy to see his pursuit translate to success on the diamond.

The 29-year-old looks to have another productive year after a stellar 2023 season. Alonso batted an average of .217, hit a whopping 46 home runs, was responsible for 118 RBI, and boasted an OPS of .821. If he matches or exceeds his 154 games played, he will have no problem meeting his goals.

New York failed to make the 2023 MLB Playoffs after snapping a streak of five postseason-less years in 2022. Nevertheless, the team has made decisive personnel moves during the free agency and looks to reload.

It will be interesting to see how things play out amid the club's quest to climb NL East.