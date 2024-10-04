The New York Mets are amid a miracle run through the postseason. Pete Alonso struck a three-run home run in the ninth inning to push them to the NLDS. After they beat the Brewers, the Mets slugger showed MLB.com's Anthony DiComo the pumpkin which is their new good luck charm.

The Mets have not had a shortage of good luck charms this season. It started with Grimace, the McDonald's mascot who threw out the first pitch on June 12. They won seven straight games after that one. Then, infielder Jose Iglesias released a Latin Pop song called “OMG.” The OMG sign was a big part of the celebration. Viral sensation Hawk Tuah Girl is even posting about the Mets after her first pitch.

The ups and downs of a baseball season are part of the appeal for many fans. No team in baseball has lived up to that more than the Mets this season. They came into the season with low expectations and were 0-5 to begin the year. Now, they've won 21 of their last 31 games and are seven wins away from the World Series. While they have a long way to go, the Mets are in a great position to make a run.

Can the Mets make another miracle run?

The Mets have a ton of momentum, great hitters, and a raucous home crowd for their games in Citi Field. The team hosted watch parties for each of the Wild Card games, including the dramatic Game 3. The crowd exploded when Alonso hit the home run, showing that the fans are ready for when the games are happening in front of them. They have made miracle runs before and can do it again this year.

The 1969 championship team is known as the Miracle Mets. They went 24-7 in September and 7-1 in the playoffs to win the franchise's first championship. They had a similar run in 1973, going 23-9 to make the playoffs and win the pennant. The 1988 Mets ended on a 21-6 run before losing in the NLCS. In 2024, they went 27-15 from August 14 to make the playoffs.

The Phillies present a tough challenge for the Mets in the NLDS. While the playoffs are a different animal, Philly won the season series 7-6. The Mets must continue their timely hitting and great pitching to beat the NL East champions. They got an excellent performance from Jose Quintana and a solid start from Luis Severino in the Wild Card Series.