The New York Mets were defeated 6-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The Mets are trying to clinch a postseason spot, but they are battling with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Wild Card. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres already clinched the No. 1 spot in the NL Wild Card. With only two spots remaining, one of the Mets, Braves and Diamondbacks will ultimately miss the postseason.

The Mets have now dropped three consecutive games. New York must get back on track as they fight for a postseason position. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso addressed the team's struggles in recent action.

“It's baseball. I mean, it's never a good time (for a slump) during the season, but if you look at the big picture, we've played great baseball,” Alonso said after Saturday's game, via SNY. “We just need to flush today and move forward and focus on tomorrow because tomorrow is a big one. We can only focus on one game at a time. And tomorrow is going to be that day.”

The Mets have battled injury concerns to stay afloat in the postseason conversation. New York needs to win Sunday, though, which is the final regular season game for 28 MLB teams. The Mets and Braves will play a double-header on Monday after two of their games were previously postponed. Those two games could determine which teams end up earning the final NL Wild Card spots.

Still, Sunday's game is of the utmost importance. Both the Braves and Mets will pay close attention to the Diamondbacks as well. Arizona was defeated 5-0 by the San Diego Padres on Saturday evening, so they will do whatever they can to jump back into the win column on Sunday.

The next two days of baseball will be exciting for fans and stressful for these specific teams.