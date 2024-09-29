The New York Mets are in a battle with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks for two of the final three playoff spots in the National League playoff structure. The Mets are in Milwaukee for a series against the Brewers and they will need to go to Atlanta for a doubleheader on Monday if the Arizona Diamondbacks have not been eliminated from contention.

The Mets have been playing much of the last two weeks while contending with a few key injuries. The most important has been the sore back suffered by stellar shortstop Francisco Lindor, and he was back in the lineup Friday night and had two hits in his return. While the Mets suffered an 8-4 loss to the Brewers in that game, Lindor did not do any further damage.

He was in the lineup Saturday night for the Mets, but he was manning the DH position and not in the field. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza does not want to tax Lindor because the sore back remains an issue and could force him out of the lineup again.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal also explained that Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was not playing in Saturday night's game because he had suffered back spasms the night before. However, Alvarez had participated in warm ups prior to the Saturday game, hit the ball very well in batting practice and could be available to pinch hit.

Mets hoping to finish the season strong and earn a spot in the playoffs

The Mets had won six of seven games heading into the final week of the season. However, their midweek series against the Atlanta Braves saw them lose the first game while the next two were wiped out by the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Since both teams are fighting for playoff spots, the games will be made up Monday unless the Diamondbacks have no chance to enter the playoffs.

Having Lindor back in the lineup is vital to the Mets. He is slashing .273/.344/.494 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI. He is second on the team in home runs to Pete Alonso, who has bashed 34 long balls.

Alvarez has not had the same kind of impact as Lindor at the plate, but he has been a positive addition. He has shown occasional power with 11 home runs and 44 RBI, and he has also shown fine defensive skills.

The final regularly scheduled game of the season will see the Mets send David Peterson to the mound against Colin Rea of the Brewers. Peterson has a 9-3 record with a 3.08 earned run average, while Rea is 12-5 with a 4.17 ERA.