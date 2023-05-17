Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

For all their offseason spending, the New York Mets have gotten out to a poor 20-23 start this season. To help light a spark in their offense, the Mets have turned to one of the best prospects in their farm system.

New York has called up Mark Vientos, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. The corner infielder currently ranks as the seventh-best prospect in the Mets organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Vientos showed up his MLB potential with a blistering performance at AAA this season. Through 33 games, the top prospect hit .333 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Vientos has dominated the minor leagues over his career, hitting .277 with 89 home runs and 312 RBI.

However, his MLB debut last season didn’t necessarily go to plan. Over his 16-game stint in the majors, Vientos hit just .167 with a home run and three RBI. Still, the infielder has earned another shot in the MLB. New York will hope a little extra seasoning at the AAA level will have Vientos more prepared for major league pitching.

If his AAA mashing ways translates to the majors, the Mets are in for a major boost to their lineup. Over their slow start, New York as a team is hitting just .240 – 19th in the MLB. They rank 21st in runs scored (179), 20th in home runs (44) and 19th in OPS (.704).

The Mets are serious about chasing a World Series. They’ve already called up two top prospects in Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez. As New York looks to turn their season around, Mark Vientos is the latest top prospect to get a major league call up.