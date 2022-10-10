‘Really frustrating’: Pete Alonso emotionally speaks out on Mets’ early playoff exit vs. Padres

After a 101-win season, the New York Mets fell extremely short of their World Series goal on Sunday night as the San Diego Padres knocked them out in the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field. Following the crushing loss, slugger Pete Alonso spoke about just how much this hurt for the Mets.

Via Metsmerized Online:

“It’s gonna hit now and it’s gonna hit again once I get home because I mean, these guys are really special to me this team is really special to me, and yeah, it’s frustrating for sure because not only do we have a lot of talent in this clubhouse but we’re a close-knit group so when you blend that together you have a special group of guys and it’s just really frustrating to not do it with this group of guys. It’s tough, it’s going to be a tough pill to swallow for awhile.”

Alonso revealed that he’s obviously proud of this team for the season they had, but the reality is New York failed to come through when it mattered most. Buck Showalter’s squad also led the NL East for a lot of the year until eventually slipping up and letting the Atlanta Braves soar past them. Getting swept by their rivals last weekend didn’t help, that’s for sure.

The Mets were just abysmal at the dish in Game 3 against the Padres, collecting just one hit. That was a single from Pete Alonso. It was the first time ever a team had only a single hit in a winner takes all contest. Certainly not a record to be proud of.

Now, the question remains, will Jacob deGrom opt into his player option or hit free agency? We shall see.