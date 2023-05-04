The New York Mets entered the 2023 season with high hopes for a playoff run behind the power arm duo of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but Scherzer hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty standards he set last season.

Scherzer returned from a controversial suspension on Wednesday to face his former team the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, and was chased from the mound after giving up six runs in a little over three innings.

He tallied 3.1 innings of work on the afternoon, eight hits, six earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts, while also giving up two home runs on the day to the Tigers.

Scherzer was suspended 10 games for allegedly using a foreign substance, a decision that former MLB superstar Curt Schilling took issue with on his baseball talk show.

The Mets hurler said that “rosin and sweat” were responsible for the “sticky” substance that caused him to be suspended.

Tigers catcher Eric Haase took Scherzer deep in the second inning prior to Zach Muckenhirn taking over the for the Mets.

If you find a hitter having a better day than Eric Haase, we'll be right here. But we probably won't believe you. pic.twitter.com/XU3t4lTWGO — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 3, 2023

The Tigers never looked back en route to an 8-1 victory at Comerica Park, capping off a doubleheader sweep and setting up a Thursday showdown between the hometown team and another of their most celebrated pitchers of all-time: Justin Verlander.

Verlander is expected to make his first start of the season against Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21 ERA) at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The former Tigers ace and future Hall-of-Famer’s start would be his first in a Mets uniform.

For now, Verlander and the Mets will hope salvage a single win in a series that started with a rainout on Tuesday and could end with a long flight back to New York for Friday’s three-game set with the Colorado Rockies.