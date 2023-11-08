With Pete Alonso set to hit free agency in a year, Scott Boras let the Mets know he and the first baseman are open for business.

Pete Alonso is under contract with the New York Mets through the 2024 season. But without a long-term deal in place, Alonso would be free to leave New York.

His agent, Scott Boras, wanted to ensure the Mets that things don't have to pan out that way. As new president of baseball operations David Stearns prepares for his first offseason in New York, Boras let him know that Alonso is ready to talk business, via Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“When it comes to the polar bear, we're not in contract hibernation,” Boras said.

Alonso was a home grown prospect for the Mets, getting selected in the second round of the MLB Draft. He made his debut in the big leagues in 2019 and has appeared in 684 games. Since reaching the majors all Alonso has done is mash, hitting 192 home runs over his five years. He has swung at a .251 clip and added 498 RBI. The first baseman is a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion.

Alonso has become the heart and soul of the Mets on and off the field. His power is crucial to New York's run scoring ability. But his home grown status and willingness to drop a LFGM on live television has endeared him to fans.

But at the end of the day, Pete Alonso and Scott Boras know this is a business. With free agency coming up, Alonso is looking to secure a long-term contract. After doling out extensions to other members on the roster, Alonso is hoping he is next.