The New York Mets have already made key roster changes this week, and now fans must prepare for another one that will undoubtedly be controversial. Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez will be called up to the Major League roster, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

This decision was anticipated, as the two-time All-Star had an opt-out option in his minor league contract (signed on May 9th), which would have taken effect if he was not promoted to the MLB by Friday. That does not make it less puzzling of a transaction, though.

New York’s biggest concern is the offense. The front office has tried to ignite the lineup by bringing up slugger Mark Vientos, but Sanchez’s tantalizing production is all but a distant pinstripes memory. He batted .208 with one home run in 23 games in Triple-A with both the Mets and San Francisco Giants. While there is still the potential for ample power- he blasted 16 in 128 games last year-, a boom-or-bust bat that whiffs far too often may not be the reinforcements Buck Showalter’s sub .500 club needs.

Furthermore, this team has shown strong signs of life the last two days. They pulled off an improbable comeback against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night before clinging to a 3-2 win the following afternoon. After winning their first series in a month, the Mets look to be awakening from their extended slumber. The concern would be Sanchez lulling them back to sleep with ineffective at-bats.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No one can deny, though, that Gary Sanchez’s best days occurred in the Big Apple. He was once an invaluable commodity who could crush the baseball and fire a throw to catch a runner stealing at second. His potential never fully materialized and Sanchez’s MLB career looked to be in serious jeopardy after the Giants released him.

This could be his final chance at redemption. It is only fitting it happens in New York.

Playing a part in a Mets’ resurgence (currently 22-23, 3rd in NL East) could make for one of the more unlikely full-circle moments in recent memory.