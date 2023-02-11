Steve Cohen and the New York Mets have not shied away from spending this offseason and it appears they won’t be stopping anytime soon.

The team is slated to have a 30-second commercial during this year’s Super Bowl that will feature some of its stars. The advertisement will not be broadcasted nationally but will appear twice in the local area. A 30-second national spot during the 2023 Super Bowl is priced out as high as $7 million. However, the local pricepoint for the local ad the Mets are running was not disclosed to the New York Times.

“The impetus was that the Super Bowl marks the end of the football season, but really kicks off the baseball season,” Andy Goldberg, the chief marketing officer for the Mets, told the New York Times. “It’s the one moment of the year where all eyes are on you and you’re going to have a lot of attention.”

Goldberg apparently went to Cohen with the idea last month to run an ad during the Super Bowl who “immediately” signed off on the proposal.

“We want to build the brand out broader than the core audience of the Mets, and start to grow our fan base even more,” Goldberg added.

The Mets are coming off a free agency period where they, at one point, had committed over $800 million to the players they signed. Shortstop Carlos Correa, who ended up signing with the Minnesota Twins, had agreed to a deal the Mets until they walked back their deal with the all-star after his physical drew red flags by the team’s medical staff.

After committing to the Super Bowl ad, Cohen has showed a willingness to open his checkbook on and off the diamond.