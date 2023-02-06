Steve Cohen may be one of the newest MLB team owners but he is already one of the most well-known and controversial. The hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner is one of the biggest spenders in all of baseball, constructing a very pricey roster full of stars and talented prospects.

Although Cohen wasted little time going big for players like Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the first few years of his Mets ownership, he didn’t initially know that he would have to be such a big spender, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“I didn’t know I was going to have to spend like I did,” Cohen said, via ESPN. “I actually was a little naive in that regard. But once I got comfortable and realized, OK, what’s it going to take to put a great team on the field, I still had made a commitment to the fans, and to baseball, that I was going to come in and turn this thing around. I came in saying I’m all-in. And I keep my word.”

Spending big in baseball is somehow looked down upon in some circles. Doling out big contracts to some of the best players in the world is the easiest way to invest in the game and improve one’s team. Since Steve Cohen’s arrival, the Mets have signed and traded for numerous stars and extended several key players. Even though Jacob deGrom left, the team is a World Series favorite and should be one for a while.