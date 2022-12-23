By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

When you talk about New York and spending money on players, it’s no longer just about the New York Yankees, because the New York Mets are breaking the bank with owner Steve Cohen investing in his team like it’s a space program. In the Mets’ latest financial flex, they signed star infielder Carlos Correa to a massive 12-year $315 million deal, which has turned everyone’s heads and seemingly raised the eyebrows of other MLB team owners, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Some MLB owners are said to be complaining behind the scenes about Mets owner Steve Cohen’s big spending, which has reached unprecedented levels. No one has said a discouraging word publicly, but multiple people said there’s some deep concern and in several cases consternation.

Cohen has been a gift that keeps on giving for the Mets, especially this offseason. While they lost Jacob deGrom, the Mets have managed to retain the services of Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, while also successfully luring Justin Verlander to reunite with his old partner, Max Scherzer. But the addition of Correa, who initially agreed to play for the San Francisco Giants, has pushed the Mets’ payroll way past the comfort zone of other team owners.

For Mets fans, they don’t care for the feelings of billionaire MLB team owners, who might have to shell out more money in the future to retain and sign players after the Mets’ landscape-changing spending under Cohen.

The Mets are loaded and the only left thing to see is whether all that money will turn into a World Series win in 2023.