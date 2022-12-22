By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Mets are the talk of baseball after going all in to win with some key free agency pickups. However, many around MLB are astonished at owner Steve Cohen’s lavish spending to improve his team with additions like Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander and the re-signings of Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.

According to the Athletic’s Evan Drellich, some baseball executives believe Cohen running the Mets payroll up so high could come with consequences.

“I think it’s going to have consequences for him down the road,” said an official of another MLB team, via The Athletic. “There’s no collusion. But … there was a reason nobody for years ever went past $300 million. You still have partners, and there’s a system.”

The official’s quote reads like owners have some sort of unspoken pact to not pay too much for player salaries, which MLB owners have been busted for in the past. Several teams are big spenders but they are dwarfed by the 2023 Mets, especially those at the bottom of the payroll rankings. Overly focusing on the bottom lines of the teams owned by billionaires can often lead to embarrassingly small payrolls. The Mets’ luxury tax bill is bigger than the payroll of some teams.

Steve Cohen’s spending spree has put the Mets in a position to instantly be one of the favorites to win the World Series. Correa, Verlander and Kodai Senga were three of the biggest additions this offseason for any team. With several other stars already in place, New York could become one of the most elite teams in baseball.