The New York Mets have had themselves quite the offseason.

The organization managed to steal Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees, signing the slugger to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal. On top of that, the Mets brought back Pete Alonso on a two-year contract, giving them a daunting power duo in the heart of their lineup.

Owner Steve Cohen, who was of course pivotal in the team's moves this winter, is feeling pretty good about his ball club heading into 2025.

Via The NY Post:

“We’ve got a pretty good-looking team,” Cohen said.

The Mets had a terrible first half in 2024 but turned things around post-All-Star break, making the playoffs and nearly beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. New York showed serious guts to flip a switch in the summer and it nearly resulted in a World Series appearance. The Mets also managed to get better on the mound in the past months.

They signed Clay Holmes as a starter after making his name as a reliever with the Bronx Bombers. Plus, NY brought back Sean Manaea, who was brilliant last year, especially in the postseason.

Cohen spoke on reuniting with Alonso after it was initially believed he wouldn't return:

​​”If he performs well, good for him, right? I mean, how fantastic is that?” Cohen told FOX Sports. “He just has to be Pete. Go do his thing. Hopefully he's more relaxed. Not saying he wasn't relaxed. But hopefully he can go focus on what he does, which is baseball, and enjoy the season with his teammates. Let's go win something.”

The Mets are certainly one of the favorites in the National League, but their road to a World Series has to go through the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, who also got better this offseason.

But, if they do once again meet in the NLCS, New York is more equipped to potentially beat the champs.