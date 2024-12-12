Juan Soto recently agreed to a $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Soto, who spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, issued a message to his old team while speaking to reporters on Thursday, via Yankees Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

“I want to say thank you,” Soto said. “I actually just want to say thank you to (Yankees fans). They really showed me all the love and everything that they have last year, they were right there day in and day out. They really have a spot in my heart at the end of the day… I'm always going to appreciate what they did for me in 2024.”

Why Juan Soto signed with the Mets

The Yankees were interested in re-signing Juan Soto, but the Mets' historic $765 million contract offer was too good of an offer to pass up. It was more than the money for Soto, who explained why he decided to sign with the Mets on Thursday, via SNY.

“I mean, the Mets is a great organization,” Soto said. “What they have done in the past couple of years, showing the ability to keep winning… to try to grow a dynasty is one of the most important things… What you were seeing from the other side was unbelievable.”

Soto made it clear that the future of the Mets played a big role in his final decision. He also has experience playing in the National League East, having spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. He was then traded to the San Diego Padres before being moved to New York to join the Yankees before the 2024 campaign.

Following one successful season with the Yankees, Soto is now set to join their National League rival.

The Mets want to break their World Series drought. They have not earned a Fall Classic victory since 1986. Perhaps signing Juan Soto will help them accomplish the feat.