The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a magical start to the 2023 season. They added another memorable moment Saturday night thanks to rookie Drew Maggi.

The 33-year-old who made his major league debut on Wednesday got his first MLB hit and RBI in the Pirates’ 16-1 rout of the Washington Nationals. He later hit his first double in the major leagues, achieving another life-long goal.

Maggi made headlines earlier this week when he was called up by the Pirates. Drafted in 2010, this is only his second time on a major league roster. He was called up by the Twins in 2021 but did not appear in a game. He not only got to play in 2023, but he recorded some unforgettable stats in the process.

Before the doubleheader between the Pirates and Nationals, Pittsburgh announced that Maggi was being optioned back to the minors. Due to the doubleheader though, the MLB allows teams to carry one extra player on their roster. The Pirates chose to keep Maggi arround for one more day and gave him a chance to make his mark in baseball history.

The Pirates have the best record in the National League at 20-8, less than a year removed from a 100-loss season in 2022. It is an incredible turnaround that sustained or not throughout the course of this season is impressive.

A team like the 2023 Pirates deserves to have a Drew Maggi story. It is and was the perfect marriage, one that hopefully will be renewed another day later on in the 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates season.