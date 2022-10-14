Jacob deGrom could be wooed by this American League team in MLB free agency

2022 MLB free agency figures to have a very deep starting pitcher market, and the guy who will likely headline that market is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. deGrom can opt out of his current deal with the Mets this offseason, and seems likely to do so. With him hitting the free agent market, there figures to be a plethora of teams trying to steal him away from the Mets.

New York’s primary goal this offseason is going to be to hold onto deGrom and not let him leave in free agency. That may be easier said than done, though, and there’s already a surprise team in the American League that looks poised to give the Mets a run for their money when it comes to signing deGrom; the Texas Rangers.

“The Rangers are one team expected to make a play for deGrom, who will opt out of his current deal that guarantees only $30.5 million for 2023 (plus a club option for $32.5 million for 2024), as he has said multiple times.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

This is a bit of a surprise, as the Rangers made some big moves in free agency last offseason, signing stars like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to huge deals. Texas’ starting rotation was still very bad this season, though, and it ended up tanking their season.

Adding deGrom to the equation would certainly help out, and could be what helps the Rangers make a playoff push come next season. Texas has money to throw around again, and if they decide to target Jacob deGrom, the Mets could be in serious jeopardy of losing their longtime ace.