Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell gives Aaron Judge his dues after record-breaking 61st HR

Just like most baseball fans, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has his eyes on New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who now shares the American League record of 61 home runs in a season with Roger Maris. Judge hit one deep against the Toronto Blue Jays off pitcher Tim Mayza. Right after that Aaron Judge home run, Mitchell gave a virtual hat tip to the Yankees superstar, recognizing the historical feat that he just witnessed.

That hat tip GIF is actually part of Yankees lore, as it features Derek Jeter’s nephew during The Captain’s final career game at Yankee Stadium back in 2014.

Mitchell, of course, is a big New York Mets fan, but he’s not going to let the subway rivalry get in the way of him showing respect to Aaron Judge. Judge is only a home run away from setting a new American League record of 62 home runs in a season, which to some would qualify as the all-time record in the big leagues, depending on how one feels about the homers hit in the past by Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa.

Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run last over a week ago, so there was a little bit of wait before he finally pulled even with Maris. A total of seven games had passed before Judge finally recorded his next home run. He can definitely add more to that, as the Yankees still have two more series left to play after the game against the Blue Jays.