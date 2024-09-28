ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets will continue a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field. There is so much on the line for New York as we share our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Brewers prediction and pick.

Mets-Brewers Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Jared Koeing

Jose Quintana (10-9) with a 3.74 ERA, 126 K's, 1.24 WHIP in 166 innings on the season.

Last Start: 7.0 innings, two hits, zero runs, two walks, and four K's in a 10-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: 5-4 on the road with a 3.84 ERA and only 60 K's. He pitches much better at home.

Jared Koeing (9-4) with a 2.51 ERA, 61 K's, 1.25 WHIP in 61.0 innings as a reliever.

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: 1 save, 40 K's, 3.00 ERA at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Brewers Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -112

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mets vs. Brewers

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are in a situation. They came into the weekend leading the Atlanta Braves by one game for the final wildcard spot in the National League. While there is a small chance they can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, they likely will have to do it in the doubleheader against the Braves on Monday. First, they must overcome the Brewers and find a way to beat a team they would likely have to face on Tuesday if they can escape the Braves.

Francisco Lindor likely will play. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with back discomfort and missed the last few games. Lindor leads the Mets in hits and also had 31 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 103e runs before suffering his injury. Overall, he is the most important player on the Mets and will try to carry New York to the postseason. Getting him back for this series is huge. Ironically, beating the Brewers can earn a rematch with them in just a few days.

Pete Alonso has been the leading home-run hitter this season. Ultimately, he came into the weekend batting .242 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 90 runs. Alonso needs to continue slugging the baseball out of the ballpark and avoid getting into slumps. Meanwhile, the Mets have other key players who can do some damage. Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo will be critical players who can make a difference. Significantly, they will play an integral role in whether the Mets advance or falter.

David Petersen is the potential starter for this one (it has not been announced yet). If he goes, he will attempt to go deep enough to give the Mets some breathing room, especially with five games in four days. When the starting pitcher exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 17th in team ERA. Edwin Diaz is the prospective closer and will attempt to find his command and pitch well.

The Mets will cover the spread if the offense springs to life and gets some runs early. Then, they need a good outing from their starting pitcher and for the bullpen to hold.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have already won the National League Central. Ultimately, they have been waiting for the postseason to start. But the Brewers must get past these last few games first. Then, they must find a way to get things going with an offense that is ready to play.

William Contreras has had a great season. Significantly, he came into the weekend leading the Brewers in hits while also sporting a batting average of .281 with 23 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 97 runs. The Brew Crew loves what Contreras gives him. Now, he will attempt to continue battering the baseball.

Willy Adames is the power threat in this lineup. Amazingly, he came into the weekend with 32 home runs. Rookie Jackson Chourio has made a compelling case for Rookie of the Year consideration. Substantially, he came into the weekend batting .272 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 80 runs.

The Brewers have not announced a starting pitcher. Regardless, they should have one ready to rock. Whenever the starter comes out of the game, they will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Overall, Devin Williams is the stopper, and Trevor Megill is the most effective setup man in baseball.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Contreras and Adames can generate some offense. Then, they need a good outing from their starter and a solid performance from the bullpen.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Mets came into the weekend with an 82-75 mark against the run line, while the Brewers are 82-77. Additionally, the Mets are 41-34 against the run line on the road, while the Brewers are 38-40 at home. This is a potential playoff preview. However, the Brewers are the slightly better team. The Mets have more uncertainty right now. Therefore, it's hard to trust them. Expect the Brewers to cover the spread at home.

Final Mets-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-170)