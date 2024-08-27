ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Diamondbacks.

What a compelling, interesting series this is. Arizona is trying to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Arizona is three games behind L.A. entering Tuesday. The New York Mets are trying to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League wild card race. There is plenty on the line for both teams, but the Mets are playing for survival, while the D-Backs are playing to pull off a shocker and knock the Dodgers from their pedestal. There should be plenty of New York fans in Phoenix in what should be a raucous atmosphere. This will be a series worth paying attention to in the final week of August, with the postseason not that far away.

Mets-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Sean Manaea (9-5) has a 3.48 ERA. He has been better than the Mets and most baseball analysts expected this year. Manaea had some rough stints with the Padres and Giants. San Francisco used him in a middle or long-relief role, and he had some success, but it had been awhile since Manaea had displayed the form and consistency of the high-level starting pitcher he was with the Oakland A's. Manaea regaining top form as a starter gives the Mets a chance to make the playoffs this season, but it also gives them a starter they know they can rely on in 2025. Given that the Mets do have a few holes in their batting order and some weak spots in their bullpen, Manaea being strong means the Mets don't have to focus on acquiring a starting pitcher in the offseason. They can go to their bullpen needs first and then look for situational hitters. That could pay real dividends down the line.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 21 versus the Baltimore Orioles: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 64 IP, 52 H, 23 R, 4 HR, 29 BB, 55 K

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) has a 3.94 ERA. Coming off a long injury absence, Rodriguez is not supposed to be in top form and at full strength. He is being eased back into the rotation, as is appropriate. The D-Backs' hope for Rodriguez is to build up his stamina and polish his technique so that he will be ready to perform at a higher level in October. Arizona is comfortably in the playoffs and would need a tailspin to fall out of a playoff position at this point. Rodriguez improving in September so that he is prepared for October is what Arizona wants.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 20 versus the Miami Marlins: 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Manaea is having an excellent year. He is in better form than Eduardo Rodriguez, who is shaking off some rust. The Mets have the clear upper hand.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have been lights-out since the All-Star break. They aren't just winning a ton of games. What is also impressive is how often they come from behind to win, hence the “Answer Backs” nickname applied to them. Arizona erased a four-run deficit on Sunday to sweep the Red Sox in Boston. Their offense is getting one clutch hit after another. This team just doesn't flinch when punched in the mouth. This team remembers how it won the National League pennant last year and is playing with runaway confidence.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mets because of the pitching matchup, but the Diamondbacks are the better team, playing at home, and riding the wave. Pass on this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline