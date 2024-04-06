The New York Mets will finish their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at the Great American Ballpark. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mets-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Mets are looking to steal the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, they had another bad start to the season. But they have a chance to turn things around and will look to do it here.
The Reds have had a solid start. Now, they have a chance to beat some bad competition. But the Reds will need to find a way to avoid the pitfalls they endured during their first game.
Sean Manaea will start for the Mets. He has a 0-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. Recently, he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing one hit, striking out eight, and walking two in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers.
Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds and comes in with a 0-0 record with a 3.38 ERA. Ultimately, he went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking two in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mets-Reds Odds
New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -116
Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch Mets vs. Reds
Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT
TV: Sportsnet New York
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets stumbled to start the season, going 1-5 over the first six games. Now, they need to find ways to turn things around and it starts with their lineup. Let's look at the top of the order and see what they can do.
Francisco Lindor has been awful at the top of the lineup. Unfortunately, he was hitting just .038 with one RBI and one run entering Saturday's game. The Mets need Lindor to be more at the top of the lineup. Moreover, they need him to get on base by any means necessary. Pete Alonso has not been much better, either. Going into Saturday's game. he was hitting .241 with two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs. Alonso needs to get better swings. At the moment, he either slugs a home run or he gets out.
Francisco Alvarez has been a solid hitter in the third spot. So far, he was batting .333 with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs. Brett Baty has been mediocre in the spot behind him. Currently, he was clipping .273 with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs. But the real slump of the year award goes to Jeff McNeil. Somehow, he is hitting only .105 with one home run, one RBI, and one run. In other words, McNeil has hit one ball out of the park. Then, he has failed to get on base in any other at-bat.
The Mets will cover the spread if they can get some runners home. Next, they need a good outing from Mansea.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds are one of the most hyped teams in baseball. Now, they need their lineup to improve. After struggling on Friday, they need to find ways to generate more runs across the plate.
Jonathan India has not been great, and he has not been horrible. In other words, he is somewhere in the middle. India was hitting .296 with two RBIs and five runs at the top of the order. Now, he will try and keep getting on base to give the hitters behind him a chance to drive him in. Spencer Steer has been red hot. Amazingly, he is hitting .423 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and six runs going into Saturday's contest. Speer is simply clobbering the baseball. Ultimately, look for him to try to keep the pressure on.
But Christian Encarnacion-Strand has struggled. Unfortunately, he was hitting just .161 with one home run, four RBIs, and one run going into Saturday's contest. Elly De La Cruz is not doing much better. So far, he was batting .250 with one RBI and four runs. De La Cruz has two stolen bases. However, there is potential for more.
The Reds will cover the spread if they can generate scoring chances. Then, they need Abbott to pitch well.
Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick
Manaea had an excellent outing to start the season. However, Abbott is the better pitcher. When looking at both lineups, the Reds have a clear advantage. In other words, we could see a world where the Reds get two runs across the plate early in the game. Then, they will add a run or two, and Manaea will exit the game in the fourth or fifth inning after allowing four runs. Conversely, Abbott will be stronger. He still likely will allow a run or two. But in the end, the Reds will have enough to win this game and cover the spread.
Final Mets-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-176)