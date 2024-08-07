ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies began their three-game series on Tuesday night. The Rockies earned the upset, holding the Mets off for a 6-3 victory. The Mets have been reeling since the trade deadline, which is a familiar feeling for New York fans. They've lost six of the last ten games and are now eight behind the Phillies in the National League East. They fell out of the wild-card placement with the recent losses, as the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres are on a run of winning. The Rockies are just playing out the rest of their schedule, as they're 19 games back in the wild-card race. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Rockies prediction and pick.

Mets-Rockies Projected Starters

Paul Blackburn vs. Ryan Feltner

Paul Blackburn (5-2) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Angels, 6 IP, 6 SO, 6 H, 2 BB, 1 ER

2024 Road Splits: (3-2) with a 6.39 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Ryan Feltner (1-10) with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Angels, 6 IP, 3 SO, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 2 HR

2024 Home Splits: (0-3) with a 6.14 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Rockies Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -165

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: COLR, SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets acquired Paul Blackburn at the trade deadline, and he made an immediate impact. Blackburn pitched six innings against the Angels, allowing six hits and one earned run. Blackburn may not have been the big-name Mets fans were hoping for to help with their playoff push, but he will give the Mets some valuable innings and defeat lesser teams.

The Rockies offense hasn't been playing well this season and their recent form is poor. They are batting .217 and a .285 on-base percentage, averaging four runs/nine over their last ten games. The Mets also own the bullpen advantage, with a 3.27 ERA. The Rockies bullpen has a 5.66 ERA.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Blackburn may have had a solid first start on the road, but his splits this season are hard to comprehend. Blackburn was lights out at home for the Athletics this season, owning a measly 1.38 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He led the Athletics to wins in all four of his starts at the Oakland Coliseum, known as a pitcher-friendly park. Things went terribly for Blackburn when he went on the road, as he had outings this season where he allowed four, seven, and six earned runs.

It's been a difficult season for the Rockies, posting a 42-72 record thus far. However, they are just four games below .500 at Coors Field. Colorado's stadium can host some wacky moments with the increased offense, so it makes sense that an abysmal team accustomed to the altitude can improve their winning percentage while playing there.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick

It feels like the Mets can earn a bounce-back win in this matchup but it's hard to trust Paul Blackburn and his road woes. Ryan Feltner also has a 6+ ERA at Coors Field this season, meaning it could be shaping up for many runs in this game. Take the over, as the Mets can dominate Feltner and the bullpen.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Over 11 (-110)