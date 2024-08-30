ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-White Sox Projected Starters

Tylor Megill vs. Jonathan Cannon

Tylor Megill (2-5) with a 5.17 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 innings pitched, 55K/22BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: vs. Minnesota Twins (7/31): 2 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 13 innings pitched, 17K/8BB, .291 oBA

Jonathan Cannon (2-8) with a 4.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 90.2 innings pitched, 63K/28BB, .275 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: Loss, 4 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 games, 7 starts, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 49 innings pitched, 33K/17BB, .239 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-White Sox Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: -220

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Mets vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have a great chance to win this game solely because the White Sox are the worst team in the MLB. Megill has a chance to make a statement in his return to the mound because of this. Chicago is at the bottom of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, barrel percentage, average exit velocity, and hard hit percentage. Megill should induce a lot of weak contact, and shut down the White Sox Friday night.

New York is playing decent baseball right now. They are batting just under .250 in the month of August, and they have an OPS of .722. They are hitting over one home run per game, and they are scoring over four runs per game. When the Mets score at least four runs this season, they are 56-24. That is 56 of their 69 wins. Scoring four runs or more is important for the Mets to win this game. If they can do that, and they should be able to, the Mets will win this game.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are bad this year. The only way they win is if their pitching shows up, and shuts down the Mets. Luckily, Cannon is a much better pitcher at Guaranteed Rate Field. His ERA is almost two runs lower, and opponents do not hit as well off him. Cannon will need to have another good game at home if the White Sox want any chance at winning Friday night.

Megill has been very bad in his three road starts. His ERA is almost five runs worse when he is pitching on the road. He also allows opponents to hit for more power off him when he is pitching on the road. The White Sox have to find a way to take advantage of this. Chicago is hitting better in August. They are batting .235, which is better than their season average. If they can string together a few hits, the White Sox will win this game.

Final Mets-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox have over 100 losses, and the month of August is not even over yet. They are historically bad this season, and I am not going to bet on them. I will take the Mets to win the game Friday night.

Final Mets-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-134)