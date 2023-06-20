Diego Cocca has been fired from his position as head coach of the Mexico men's national soccer team after their 3-0 defeat to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

The team announced the change on Twitter, expressing gratitude to Cocca and wishing him success in his future endeavors. Cocca's tenure lasted only five months, having been appointed in February.

During his seven-game tenure, Diego Cocca managed to achieve a record of 3 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw in Mexico's participation in CONCACAF. However, his stint concluded on a disappointing note with a third-place finish in the tournament. The June 15 match against the U.S. was marred by homophobic chants from Mexican fans, resulting in the game being halted prematurely. As a result of the coaching change, the entire coaching staff, including Rodrigo Ares De Parga, the director of Mexico's national teams, was also fired.

Taking over as the new manager is Jaime Lozano, who previously served as the head coach of Mexico's U23 soccer team for the past three seasons. Under Lozano's guidance, the U23 team secured a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Mexican Football Federation president Juan Carlos Rodríguez, who assumed his position in May, addressed the media following the coaching decision. Rodríguez acknowledged the deficiencies in planning, logistics, management, and leadership within the organization.