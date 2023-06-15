The United States and Mexico meet once again for the CONCACAF Nations League tournament! It's time to continue our soccer odds series with a USA-Mexico prediction and pick.

USA and Mexico played just a few months back in April and finished in a 1-1 draw. Mexico went up 1-0 in the 55th minute but the United States kept their CONCACAF unbeaten streak against Mexico alive as Jesus Ferreira nailed in the equalizer in the 81st minute. It was just a friendly, but the supporters in attendance in Glendale, Arizona treated it like any other match.

USA advanced to the semifinals of the Nations League after taking down Grenada 7-1 and then El Salvador 1-0. That was back in March so this will be the first action since their draw against Mexico in April. As for Mexico, they just finished in a 2-2 draw to Cameroon down in San Diego, California on June 10. They will be in form tonight when they face USA trying to defeat them for the first time in four years.

Here are the USA-Mexico soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Nations League Odds: USA-Mexico Odds

USA: +115

Mexico: +250

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 Goals: +148

Under 2.5 Goals: -190

(Note: Wager is graded based on the result after 90 Minutes plus stoppage time)

How to Watch USA vs. Mexico

TV: Paramount+

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why USA Can Win

The United States are on the hunt for their second consecutive CONCACAF title. The atmosphere will be electric as they will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

It's unclear what the lineup will be but it is expected to be similar to what we saw during the 2022 World Cup. Keeper Matt Turner should get the nod in goal. Furthermore, Gio Reyna headlines the midfield group out of Borussia Dortmund. Reyna just finished up Bundesliga on May 27 where he ended with two assists in the draw to Mainz. His last goal came against Monchengladbach on May 13. Reyna alongside Weston McKennie makes for a young and dynamic midfield.

Up front, Christian Pulisic and his 23 goals lead the way. Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi bring a ton of pace on the outside. Remember, Pulisic, McKennie, and Reyna all scored in the 3-2 win over Mexico in the 2021 Final. They know what it takes to play in these high-intense matchups.

USA is favored to win this match. However, if they don't score multiple goals then they could potentially lose out on advancing to the Final on June 18. Mexico plays extremely well in tight matches.

Why Mexico Can Win

Mexico is (36-22-17) all-time against the United States that dates back to 1934. However, since then, Mexico is just (9-17-8) against the country above them.

Mexico was on the brink of taking down USA in the friendly a few months back. Uriel Antuna delivered a goal in the 55th minute and the green and black almost held on for the victory. They know that the United States have taken over during the last decade but no team puts up a better fight during this rivalry. The Mexican supporters will be loud and electric all match long to try and throw USA off their game.

Antuna leads the group of forward with 10 goals in 43 appearances with the team. Henry Martin and Oberlin Pineda follow with seven goals and Alexis Vega has six. However, neither of those mentioned have scored in their last two matches which can come as a good sign. The squad is filled with multiple players capable of scoring against the dynamic Matt Turner.

Final USA-Mexico Prediction & Pick

This game has too much intensity to not go to extra time. I expect them to finish at either 1-1 or 2-2 and the one who advances to the final will win in extra time. Reminder, the odds above are for regulation time only.

Final USA-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Draw +190