MaXXXine background actor hands Mia Goth with battery charges after reports of her intentionally kicking him in the head.

She may be a STAR but Mia Goth is not exempted from facing legal charges. Renowned for her role in Pearl, the actress got hit with accusations from background actor James Hunter.

Per USA Today, Hunter files a lawsuit alleging battery during the filming of A24's upcoming film MaXXXine. According to multiple reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Rolling Stone, Hunter claims Goth intentionally kicked him in the head. This, eventually led to a concussion. A medical report is also on the table to support his claims.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, also names A24 and director Ti West as defendants. Hunter also alleges wrongful termination from the project. The background actor, hired to portray a “dead parishioner,” recounts an incident in which Goth nearly stepped on his head during a take in April.

In a subsequent take, he alleges she intentionally kicked him with her boot, causing immediate physical distress.

Despite reporting the injury to the production crew, Hunter claims he received no medical assistance. Besides Mia Goth's battery charges, he also alleges she even ridiculed and mocked him. Challenging him to take action. The lawsuit further alleges a diagnosed concussion after a hospital visit. Followed by his agency informing him that he was not wanted back on set.

MaXXXine is part of Ti West's slasher trilogy, including X and Pearl. Currently in post-production, the film does not have a release date.

Representatives for Mia Goth, A24, and West have yet to comment on the charges.