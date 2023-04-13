Mia Goth, known for her recent horror films Pearl and X, will join the cast of Marvel’s Blade, according to Deadline. The film, which stars Mahershala Ali as the titular character, follows a half-human, half-vampire who avenges his mother by hunting vampires. Yann Demange, known for Lovecraft Country, directs the project, with a script by Michael Starrbury.

‘BLADE’ will reportedly begin filming this June. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo. pic.twitter.com/0L2dgXQkKX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2023

Blade was first introduced in the 1973 comic book The Tomb of Dracula No. 10 by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan. Wesley Snipes previously played the character in a trilogy of films released by New Line in the 2000s.

Mia Goth’s performance in Pearl garnered critical acclaim, with some award pundits speculating she could be a potential Best Actress nominee. She also received positive reviews for her role in the Sundance Midnight film Infinity Pool.

Blade first got announced as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Mahershala Ali in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, and Bassam Tariq initially set to direct. However, Tariq stepped away from the project in September 2022 due to changes in the production schedule. In November of the same year, Yann Demange became the new director, with Starrbury penning a new screenplay.

The details of Goth’s role in Blade aren’t revealed yet, leaving fans speculating on what kind of character she will play alongside Ali in the highly-anticipated film. Goth’s talent and range make her an exciting addition to the cast, and fans eagerly await more news about the film’s development.

Blade has a scheduled release date of September 6, 2024, with high expectations already.