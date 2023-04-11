The Marvels finally has a trailer and the promotion for the upcoming MCU flick has begun. Brie Larson was recently on Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming film and teases what’s to come for Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

The new movie teams Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) together as they are linked via their powers and is a quasi-sequel to Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel while also continuing Monica’s arc that has carried over from Captain Marvel through WandaVision.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Larson teased that The Marvels could be a more layered film than what has come before: “The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it’s digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn’t make every right decision all the time.”

Perhaps we could be getting a more dramatic approach to the character of Carol Danvers after a relatively palatable debut film. If there was an actor to handle that complexity, it is Larson.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brie Larson has recently been in a variety of franchise films since joining the MCU — she can be seen in Fast X in May — but it shouldn’t be forgotten that she made a name for herself on the indie scene with fantastic performances in Short Term 12 and an Oscar-winning one in Room. She also had roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the 21 Jump Street reboot from 2012. She also directed and starred in a sweet film called Unicorn Store that got picked up by Netflix and starred her MCU co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.