Admittedly, Week 6 of college football doesn’t boast an all-star lineup, but it's still not one to sleep on.

With the season now deep into conference play, numerous scenarios present opportunities for potential upsets. One such game is the late-night ACC matchup between No. 8 Miami traveling all the way to Berkeley to face Cal. The other resides in the SEC when Missouri heads to Kyle Field to face Texas A&M in the only Top 25 matchup of the weekend, at least by the coaches polls rankings.

Also, could forget about Georgia’s redemption tour kicking off against longtime rival Auburn at home in Athens? Those are just a few games slotted for another exciting weekend. Now, let’s dive into the whole list of eight must-see games for college football Week 6.

No. 8 Miami @ California

Another team everyone is eager to see respond is the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes. No, Miami didn’t lose to Virginia Tech—but they probably should have. They remained undefeated, but the Hurricanes (5-0) were fortunate to benefit from a controversial call overturned in their favor, securing a win over the Hokies.

Week 6 presents a whole new set of challenges for Miami (FL) football, most notably the over 3,000 miles they’ll travel and the late 10:30 p.m. EST kickoff. This is no pushover Cal team they'll face, either. Miami will be looking to avoid another potential upset in this late Saturday night matchup.

No. 9 Missouri @ No. 21 Texas A&M

As mentioned, this is the only matchup between Coaches Poll Top 25 opponents in Week 6, and, who would have guessed, it resides in the SEC. After losing their opener to Notre Dame, the Aggies have rattled off four straight wins, climbing back into the Top 25. Now, they face a No. 9 Missouri team that has struggled in its past two games against Boston College and Vanderbilt. The Tigers have one of the more easier paths to the College Football Playoff. Tripping up against Texas A&M would be a huge downer.

Syracuse @ No. 25 UNLV

There didn't seem to be any drop-off in quarterback play for UNLV last week, as they easily handled Fresno State. Hajj-Malik Williams was superb, filling in for the voluntarily redshirted Matt Sluka. But how will the Rebels fare when they welcome Syracuse to Sin City?

If not for Syracuse’s upset loss to Stanford a couple of weeks ago, this would likely have been another Top 25 matchup. Still, it has all the makings of a high-quality game.

SMU @ No. 22 Louisville

Could SMU, fresh off an absolutely dominating performance against Florida State, walk into Cardinal Stadium and beat a ranked Louisville team at home? That’s certainly what head coach Rhett Lashley is hoping for. The Mustangs’ only loss this year was to BYU by three points—a team that currently looks like the best in the Big 12.

Louisville needs to make a strong response in this game after losing to Notre Dame in South Bend last weekend. A win is crucial to keep their ACC title aspirations alive, especially against a now-conference opponent like SMU.

Auburn @ No. 5 Georgia

The “Deep South's Oldest Rivalry,” as it's been dubbed, hasn’t felt much like a rivalry lately. Georgia has won 10 of the last 12 meetings against Auburn, with the Tigers’ last win dating back to 2017. Honestly, the actual history of this game might be secondary to its current intrigue.

After last weekend’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama, many will be tuning in to see how the Bulldogs respond. The defeat was Georgia's first regular-season loss since November 2020. Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze and Auburn are searching for something to hang their hats on this season, having lost three of their last four games to fall to 2-3.

No. 12 Ole Miss @ South Carolina

Speaking of teams needing a response in Week 6, Ole Miss is desperate for a bounce-back game after being upset by Kentucky at home last weekend. The loss knocked the Rebels out of the Top 10, and now they must travel to face a tough South Carolina team on the road in a hostile environment. The Gamecocks narrowly missed upsetting LSU at home a few weeks ago. Can they make up for it this weekend by taking down Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss?

Rutgers @ Nebraska

It'll be 4-0 Rutgers against 4-1 Nebraska in what is just shy of a Top 25 showdown in the Big Ten this weekend. The Cornhuskers were ranked briefly before losing to a strong Illinois team at home a couple of weeks ago. If they can handle an undefeated Rutgers squad this time around, they might find themselves back in the rankings next week.

Don’t look past the Scarlet Knights, though; this team is solid, boasting two close wins over Virginia Tech and Washington by a combined six points.

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Duke pulled off a comeback last weekend against archrival North Carolina to improve to 5-0. However, three of the Blue Devils' wins have been by just one score. Now, they travel to Atlanta for a Saturday night matchup against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets, coming off a bye, have shown significant improvement this season despite their 3-2 record, however, with both losses in conference play. A win over Duke is crucial if they want to keep their ACC title hopes alive.