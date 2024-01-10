With everything going against them, can the Dolphins pull off an upset against the Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend?

The NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend, with the late game being the No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins against the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card. It was also be exclusively streaming on Peacock.

Just a week ago, the Dolphins (11-6) were in first place in the AFC East, yet lost to the Buffalo Bills in the season finale at home, dropping them all the way down to the sixth seed. Their prize now puts them on the road against the Chiefs (11-6) in not only a raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium but also one that will have temperatures possibly in the negative digits, making it the coldest game in history for both frachises, per CBSSports.

Absent from the warm Miami sun is one thing, but it also doesn't help that the Dolphins will essentially be limping into the postseason, where several of their star players could be out of the Super Wild Card Weekend game. For example, Miami has been scraping the barrel, trying to find anyone who has played any sort of pass rush in the last 10 years just to patch up their defense.

Last weekend, it was evident that the Dolphins suffered offensively without Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, while a banged-up Tyreek Hill played but was clearly not healthy. Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst statistical games of the season, throwing for under 200 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. So, with everything seemingly going against them, is there a chance at all for the Dolphins to pull off what would definitely now be considered an upset? Let's get into some Dolphins bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend against the Chiefs.

Devone Achane gets at least one score and 75 yards, Tyreek Hill goes scoreless, dropping at least two passes

Last week against the Bills, Achane became the lead back and had some solid runs, with his longest going 25 yards. He totaled 10 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. He'll likely be heavily leaned on again with Mostert's chances of playing still up in the air. On a cold night like Saturday's will be, running the ball may be at a premium.

That means that Hill could be quiet most of the night, which may not be surprising if he's still nursing his ankle. Hill's drops lately have been concerning — the cold likely won't help on Saturday night.

Dolphins defense holds strong, keeping Chiefs to 21 or fewer

For as beaten as the Dolphins are as a team, their defense has taken the worst of it, losing two of their best pass rushers for the season in Bradley Chubb and Jaelyn Phillips. But as beat up as they were, they still had a solid game versus the Bills last week with the backups they had to use. With the Chiefs not hitting on all cylinders as an offense this season, coupled with the weather elements, this could be a game with a lot of dropped balls and low scoring.

Jason Sanders misses at least one field goal

Again, points might be hard to come by in this one, especially for the Dolphins. They most likely will have to rely on settling for three instead of six most of the time. However, accounting for the weather conditions, where wind gusts could reportedly be up to 28 mph (per SportsGrid), Sanders could be missing the mark. He's 24-of-28 on the season.

Dolphins fall to Chiefs in Super Wild Card Weekend

With the way the regular season ended for this year's Dolphins team, plus on top of all the injuries they've sustained, it's a lot to overcome for one team heading into the playoffs. And again, you add in all the other elements of playing last year's Super Bowl champions on their home turf, a place they barely lose at, and on top of that, you're a hot weather team going to a freezing cold climate. The Dolphins' season ends much quicker than they want it to.