The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will play in the Wild Card round, but the game will be streamed on Peacock.

The NFL playoffs are here, but one game in the postseason won't be as easy to find as many fans would hope for. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will be playing in the first-ever postseason game that will be exclusively live-streamed. Peacock will be streaming the game, and that means you may have to take some extra steps to watch the action.

In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know on how to watch the Wild Card matchup.

When and where is Chiefs vs. Dolphins?

The Chiefs are the third seed, while the Dolphins are seeded sixth. Therefore, Kansas City has home-field advantage. The Wild Card game will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 13.

How to watch the game on Peacock

Most playoff games are on cable television, but that will not be the case for the first time ever in this Wild card showdown. Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game. Plans with Peacock start at $5.99 a month, but they don't offer a free trial. In order to use streaming platforms on your television, you must have WiFi and a smart TV. Or, you can also plug your laptop or a streaming stick into an HDMI port on your television. Alternatively, you can skip the TV altogether and stream using a mobile device or laptop.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Chiefs -4 O/U 44

Chiefs storylines

The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship game in each of the last five years, so the early rounds of the playoffs have been no problem for them in recent years. This year could be different, though. Not only are the Dolphins a very talented team, but the Chiefs' offense has struggled this season unlike we have ever seen before in the Patrick Mahomes era.

The Chiefs offense only ranks 15th in points this 2023 campaign. Travis Kelce hasn't been his usual self, and the rest of Mahomes' supporting cast has struggled mightily. There have been 40 dropped passes by Chiefs players this year, which is the second most in the NFL. Kelce didn't reach 1,000 yards for the first time in eight seasons.

Still, fans wouldn't doubt that the team can turn it up in the playoffs. Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the league, and as long as he is under center, the Chiefs will always have plenty of big-play-ability.

If the Chiefs offense does get back on track, Kansas City will be a very scary team in the postseason. Their defense is better than it has ever been with Mahomes on the squad. The Chiefs are second in points against (17.3 points per game). Chris Jones has been a monster since returning from his holdout, and players like George Karlaftis, Justin Reed, and Trent McDuffie have turned into great players for the Chief's defense.

The Chiefs will have their hands full on that side of the ball this week, though, as the Dolphins have arguably the best offense in the NFL.

Dolphins storylines

The Dolphins' offense was unstoppable for much of the season, and it led to them scoring 29.2 points per game, the second most in the NFL. Tyreek Hill has made a legitimate case for the MVP this season despite playing the receiver position, and Jaylen Waddle forms one of the best receiver corps in the league while lining up opposite of Hill. The duo has incredible speed, and it has made life easy on Tua Tagovailoa.

De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have also formed one of the best running back duos in the NFL this season. After years of question marks at the RB post, the Dolphins ended the regular season sixth in rushing yards with 2,308.

This high-powered offense hasn't looked as dominant as usual in recent weeks, though. Two of Miami's four lowest-scoring games came in the team's final two regular season games of the year. This is largely due to a number of injuries. Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Jalen Ramsey, Waddle, and others have been dealing with injuries, and a number of them will miss the Wild Card matchup.

The team's lack of health and momentum are not ideal heading into the playoffs, but Miami has enough talent they may be able to overcome it. At their best, these two teams can score with the best of them. That leaves the possibility of a shootout open, but neither of these teams were playing at their best at the end of the regular season. Someone will walk away victorious, though, and the momentum from a win could catapult either of these talented teams onto the trajectory toward winning a Super Bowl.