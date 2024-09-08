The 2024 college football season is now in full swing, and with Week 2 in the books, there has been significant movement throughout the AP Top 25 poll, and of course, our power rankings from last week. Two teams in the Top 10 suffered losses, while several others faced scares. In total, six Top 25 teams took a loss on Saturday.

So, how does the landscape shape up heading into Week 3? Let's break it down with our post-Week 2 power rankings:

1. Georgia Bulldogs (Previous: 1)

Georgia flew under the radar in Week 2, facing Tennessee Tech in what was essentially a scrimmage for the Bulldogs. That doesn't change them from being the best team in the country. For the second straight week, Georgia has allowed just three points. Next week, they begin SEC play when they head to Lexington to face Kentucky.

2. Texas Longhorns (Previous: 3)

The Longhorns walked into Ann Arbor and outright dominated last year's national champions, beating them 31-12. Texas didn't even allow Michigan to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Even though this year's Michigan team is vastly different from last year’s, what Texas did by going into The Big House and securing such a decisive victory can't be overlooked. The Longhorns should have an easy month remaining before facing the Sooners on Oct. 12.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (Previous: 2)

For two weeks in a row, the Buckeyes have posted 50-plus points. Granted, the level of competition has been fairly pedestrian. However, the 56-0 shutout against Western Michigan is more convincing than what Big Ten rival Wisconsin managed in Week 1. Ohio State still has a few weeks before facing any real threat, so they stay in the Top 3 of our college football post-Week 2 power rankings.

4. Ole Miss Rebels (Previous: 4)

Ole Miss has outscored its opponents 128-3. Jaxson Dart has now thrown for 795 yards and six touchdowns. Like Ohio State, the competition has not been strong so far. But as of now, that shouldn’t prevent the Rebels from being ranked No. 4 in our post-Week 2 college football power rankings.

5. Miami Hurricanes (Previous: 9)

With Notre Dame suffering a major upset against Northern Illinois and Michigan getting throttled by Texas, some shuffling in the Top 10 was inevitable. Miami didn’t face anything close to the challenge they had in Week 1 when they traveled to The Swamp to face Florida. They made sure to handle their business against Florida A&M, beating the Rattlers 56-9. Cam Ward threw for over 300 yards again and three touchdowns. The Hurricanes should have another breather next week, hosting Ball State.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (Previous: 13)

Nico Iamaleava wasn't perfect–16-of-23 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, one for a touchdown–or the Heisman Trophy candidate that everyone predicted. At least not yet. But Tennessee dominated NC State mainly with their stout defense, beating them 51-10 to go 2-0 on the season. It was a win over a Top 25 opponent in commanding fashion. The Volunteers scored 13 points or more from the second quarter onward. Tennessee gets a warm-up with Kent State at home next week before they travel to Norman to face Oklahoma in what should be another battle of ranked teams in two weeks.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (Previous: 8)

Holding just a three-point lead with five minutes left in regulation, Penn State needed a Bowling Green interception on its own 15-yard line to put the game away on Saturday. At halftime, the Nittany Lions trailed by four. Perhaps Penn State was overlooking Bowling Green. Regardless, this win was concerning but showed resilience and the ability to overcome adversity.

8. Oregon Ducks (Previous: 6)

Oregon football hasn't lived up to its No. 3 preseason ranking for two weeks in a row. They barely escaped another upset against a tough Boise State team late Saturday night, walking away with a 37-34 win thanks to a game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired. Dillon Gabriel was sacked four times and had two turnovers. Can this team fix all the issues before the big showdown against Ohio State on Oct. 12 in what is now a Big Ten matchup?

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (Previous: 5)

On the night that the field was officially named after Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide held just a one-point lead with under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. For the second straight year, Alabama struggled with South Florida. Against the Bulls, they had three turnovers and committed 13 penalties for 120 yards. Now, the Tide heads to Camp Randall to face Wisconsin.

10. Missouri Tigers (Previous: 11)

Missouri holds onto a spot in our college football post-Week 2 power rankings because they are 2-0 and have shut out both of their opponents. They are one of nine SEC teams still undefeated. They will finally face a Power 4 team next week when they welcome Boston College.

College football power rankings post-Week 2 teams 11-25

In the remaining 11-25 teams, those like Notre Dame, after their brutal upset against Northern Illinois had them drop severely. Michigan's thumping from Texas in their own (big) house did them no favors either. Both, in some respects will lucky to hang on in our power rankings.

There's also three new teams to join in the post-Week 2 power rankings, with Nebraska having the most significant impact in that regard after a statement win over rival Colorado. Clemson also gave themselves a boost after not letting an Appalachian State team come into Death Valley and give them an 0-2 start.

11. USC Trojans (Previous: 15)

12. Utah Utes (Previous: 12)

13. Oklahoma Sooners (Previous: 14)

14. LSU Tigers (Previous: 16)

15. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Not Ranked)

16. Kansas State Wildcats (Previous: 17)

17. Arizona Wildcats (Previous: 22)

18. Clemson Tigers (Previous: 21)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Previous: 22)

20. Syracuse Orange (Not Ranked)

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Previous: 7)

22. Louisville Cardinals (Previous: 25)

23. Michigan Wolverines (Previous: 10)

24. Iowa State Cyclones (Not Ranked)

25. North Carolina Tar Heels (Not Ranked)