Miami football quarterback Emory Williams was reportedly "loudly crying in pain" before being carted off the field.

Miami football fought their hearts out against Florida State but it was to no avail. To make matters worse, star quarterback Emory Williams may have suffered a serious injury late in the fourth quarter.

With just under three minutes left in the game, Williams made an impressive play to keep the Hurricanes drive alive. However, at the end of the play, the Miami football quarterback landed on his arm awkwardly, per Mike McDaniel.

Emory Williams with a huge play to extend the #Canes drive. Looks like he injured his arm pretty badly. In comes TVD to finish the game#GoCanes #GoNoles #MIAvsFSU pic.twitter.com/EM0Wqtf2Kj — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 12, 2023

There was something clearly wrong with Emory Williams' arm. The cart came out shortly after to take him to the locker room. But before he could be loaded onto the cart, ESPN's Molly McGrath claimed she could hear him “loudly crying in pain.”

ESPN's Molly McGrath reported that Miami quarterback Emory Williams was "loudly crying, in pain" after injuring his arm while reaching for a first down. pic.twitter.com/wv0QqvjBxI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 12, 2023

That's not an ideal situation at all, especially considering Miami football was in the middle of a potential game-winning drive. They were forced to sub in Tyler Van Dyke who threw 29 yards and an interception.

The Hurricane's are not in the running for a playoff spot but could still participate in a bowl game. They have a tough matchup against the Louisville Cardinals next, followed by a game against Boston College. We'll see what the diagnoses is for Emory Williams, as more information will come to light in the coming days.

If the injury is as bad as it looks, Miami football will likely lean on Van Dyke for the final two games of the season. It's been a rough year for the Hurricanes and things just got a little more complicated at the worst time.