Miami football fans react to abysmal first half performance vs. Southern Miss

The Miami Hurricanes endured a difficult first half of football against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Miami football led by just a field goal heading into halftime. The Hurricanes have since taken control of the game, but their lackluster first half drew a number of reactions on Twitter.

“Miami’s gotta be the biggest frauds in college football. Tyler Van Dyke is not a good quarterback.”

“Tyler Van Dyke has been sacked 3 times now. It’s the first half.”

“Miami just got a fumble overturned and then immediately threw an interception. All of this is happening against Southern Miss. College Football is already in midseason form.”

“Miami hurricane football struggling with southern miss.”

Tyler Van Dyke received no shortage of criticism after facing pressure to open the game. But the early sacks he took were not all his fault. The offensive line crumbled at times and Van Dyke had trouble finding open Miami football receiving options.

As aforementioned, the Hurricanes stepped up in the 3rd quarter and scored a pair of touchdowns to take a commanding 24-7 lead. Van Dyke is beginning to see better results as well. Barring an improbable Southern Miss comeback, Miami football is in line to get the win.

However, an upset would not be all that surprising given the way Saturday has taken shape for a number of teams. Alabama was favored by almost three touchdowns against Texas but the Longhorns have held strong despite losing QB Quinn Ewers to injury.

Week 2 of the college football season has certainly not disappointed.