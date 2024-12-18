Even with Miami football quarterback Cam Ward soon to declare for the NFL Draft, the Hurricanes landed a star, former LSU football wide receiver, CJ Daniels, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He has 148 receptions for 2,434 yards & 21 touchdowns in his college career.

Daniels entered the transfer portal from LSU after their season concluded. Although the Tigers went 8-4 are playing in the Texas Bowl, it's not the standard they're accustomed too. After losing three straight SEC games, they were knocked out of the conference championship and the College Football Playoff altogether.

Regardless, Daniels had a down year by his standards. While he posted 1,067 yards and ten touchdowns, the SEC proved to be a bit much. Not to mention, Kyren Lacy was LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's top option. Still, Daniels had only 42 catches for 480 yards and zero touchdowns.

Miami football snagging CJ Daniels has to do with LSU's dysfunction

The move comes as a result of some controversy within the LSU program. During the season, head coach Brian Kelly was caught yelling at one of his wide receivers on the sideline. Although it wasn't Daniels, it wasn't a good look for the head coach. Kelly was then yelled at by another wide receiver, Kyren Lacy immediately following that incident.

Kelly has been put on blast by fans of the program for not getting to that next level. On the flip side, Miami football nearly reached that level but were upset by Syracuse in the final week of the season. Still, they had an impressive season and will look to build on it.

Even with all the commotion, Daniels could be looking for a new opportunity with Miami football. They had the best offense in the country and spread the love. For example, the Hurricanes had five players who had 500+ receiving yards. Also, the ACC is a bit weaker than the SEC in terms of strength of schedule. Playing in a growing conference could help the receiver get back to his productive ways.