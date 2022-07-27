Miami football’s Mario Cristobal beats out Florida for top-100 LB

Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal keeps on winning on the recruiting trail. This time, Cristobal beat out the Hurricanes’ neighbors, the Florida Gators, for the services of top-100 linebacker Malik Bryant. Sports Illustrated has the details.

In a seemingly tight recruitment that came down to the wire, Bryant elected to head for South Beach to team up with the talented group of commits Mario Cristobal has assembled in his first cycle at the helm for the Hurricanes.

Malik Bryant elected to join Mario Cristobal and Miami football over the likes of Alabama and Florida, posting this photo on Twitter, featuring the talented recruit throwing up the U. Bryant ranks as the fourth best ‘backer and the no. 61 overall recruit in 247 Sports’ rankings.

A star at Orlando Jones High School, Bryant tallied 78 tackles and 14 sacks in his freshman season, then transferred to Bradenton IMG Academy, where he was named an All-American.

Cristobal has clearly prioritized the linebacker spot for Miami football in the 2023 recruiting class, as Bryant joins four-star Raul Aguirre and three-star Bobby Washington as top recruits at the position.

Miami football has hit the ground running since Cristobal was named head coach, as the program ranks eighth in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class.

The former Oregon Ducks coach had said that he intends to bring winning football back to the university, which has won one bowl game in the last 15 seasons.

Mario Cristobal is making that vision a reality starting on the recruiting trail, where he keeps beating out the top schools for some talented players.