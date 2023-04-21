Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miami Football quarterback Tyler Van Dyke doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Van Dyke was the subject of some transfer portal rumors- and was even linked to the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are looking to replace 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and potential number-one overall pick Bryce Young in 2023.

But the Hurricanes took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Miami football fans- and perhaps Alabama and any other schools wooing Van Dyke via the transfer portal.

“Relentlessly working. All focus on 2023. 100% CANE!”

With a picture of Van Dyke on the run, the Miami football team seemingly put an end to the Alabama rumors with just two words at the end of their message: “100% CANE.”

In another form of reassurance to Hurricanes fans, Van Dyke even retweeted the team’s Twitter post.

Van Dyke was reportedly “frustrated” with the value of his NIL deals at Miami, per Canesport.

Rival schools had reached out to the Miami football QB- and one of those teams is reportedly believed to be Alabama.

However Miami football managed to do it, they seem to have held onto Van Dyke, who endured a rough 2022 season.

After earning first round NFL Draft consideration on the heels of a strong 2021 campaign, Van Dyke played himself completely out of the picture in terms of his stock, as he was both benched and injured during the 2022 season.

With the transfer portal essentially picked clean of QBs, it’s even more important that the ‘Canes managed to keep Van Dyke in town.

Now, he and Miami football will be looking to put forth a better showing in year two under Mario Cristobal.