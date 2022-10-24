Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes is filled with challenges. Miami football is just 3-4 through Week 8 of the 2022 college football season. Last Sunday, the Hurricanes got dropped by the Duke Blue Devils at home, 45-21, for their second loss in conference play.

Despite such a disastrous campaign, Cristobal believes that it will just be a matter of time before Miami football turns the corner under his reign, noting that he was able to help his former team, the Oregon Ducks, into acquiring elite recruits, and that he is looking forward to doing the same for the Hurricanes.

Via Manny Navarro of The Athletic:

“Mario Cristobal says ‘every place is different’ when it comes to how long it takes to set the culture to where you want it set. ‘We left a place in very good standing. Best recruiting class in (Oregon’s) history — set to go forward. We are here to accomplish the same and more.'”

It has been a while since Miami football has been a relevant and serious contender for the national title. Last season, the Hurricanes were not even invited to a bowl game, and it appears that they are trending in the same direction again.

Cristobal is not on the hot seat, but Miami football will have to start showing significant signs of improvement next season.

Cristobal signed a 10-year deal with $80 million with the Hurricanes in 2021 to become the successor of Manny Diaz as Miami football’s head coach.