Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes RB room a mess after Donald Chaney Jr. injury

The Miami Hurricanes are projected as the favorites to win the ACC Coastal Division for the first time in years. Much of that has to do with the acquisition of Mario Cristobal as head coach. Cristobal is a fantastic recruiter. He made a name for himself as the head coach at Oregon over the last three years. His performance in the pacific northwest landed him a job in Miami, with the task of rebuilding a once proud tradition in South Beach.

It did not take long, as Cristobal landed a number of highly sought-after recruits. But as the regular season closes in, injuries have begun to really hamstring his team. On Thursday, news surfaced that third-year freshman running back Donald Chaney Jr. left practice with a lower body injury, according to The Athletic.

Friday morning, Cristobal was very short with the media when talking about the injury.

Mario Cristobal said RB Don Chaney Jr. sustained an injury in camp. “He suffered an injury. There's no update on it. Hopefully, he’ll be better soon.” — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) August 19, 2022

Miami already lost Tre’Vonte Citizen at running back earlier in camp. This leaves a total of three healthy tailbacks on the roster.

Chaney Jr. missed the final 10 games of last season after tearing an ACL. That makes this news even more worrisome for the Hurricanes and Chaney Jr. potential with the team. Coming out of Saturday’s scrimmage, the coaching staff and reporters in attendance were taken aback at how good Chaney Jr. looked, with some believing he was on his way to earning the starting job.

After going just 7-5 last season, Miami has their sights set high this season. A trip to the ACC Championship Game and date with the Clemson Tigers could be in the cards.