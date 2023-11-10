Ahead of their game against Miami (FL) football, it’s time to release our Florida State football Week 11 predictions.

Florida State football's Week 11 has them facing their long-time rival, the Miami Hurricanes. At one time, this historic game held massive national championship implications. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case in some time, as both teams have had their down years. However, this hasn't been a down year for the Seminoles football team.

Florida State, who has won the last two games, will be hosting Miami (FL) football at home in Doak Campbell Stadium. Last year was one of the more lopsided contests in the history of the rivalry when the Seminoles crushed the Hurricanes 45-3 in Miami.

This is one of two pivotal rivalry games left in their remaining three-game stretch, all of which will take place in the state of Florida. Unless something goes majorly awry, No. 4 Florida State should have a fairly easy path, at least on their way to the ACC Championship, where they'll more than likely face a surprisingly good Louisville team.

It still can't be overlooked that this Week 11 matchup with the Hurricanes is a bitter rivalry game where anything can happen. It's also the first game that has had national championship implications in years, although it's one-sided towards the Seminoles. Miami would love to play spoilers, though. Now, let's get into some Florida State Week 11 predictions.

Florida State football will pick off Tyler Van Dyke at least twice, forcing a QB change for Miami football

Those who have been watching Miami football this season have seen the continued regression of Tyler Van Dyke that started all the way back from last season. Just last week against NC State, Van Dyke threw three interceptions to no touchdowns. He also suffered three sacks, including one that led to a lost fumble. Overall, he's accounted for 11 turnovers in his past four games.

It doesn't matter if he's at home or on the road, but playing with the pressure of this rivalry game on the road in front of a raucous Doak Campbell crowd probably will not help his apparent yips. Look for Van Dyke to have another multiple interception game that will ultimately lead Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson to make a change at quarterback by at least halftime, possibly to Emory Williams, who had to start in place of Van Dyke against Clemson due to injury.

Jordan Travis throws for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns

Jordan Travis has had three three-hundred-plus yard games this season, including his last two against Wake Forest and Pitt. While the Miami defense is the 19th best in the country in total defense, their weakness lies in their passing defense. They're ranked 62nd in passing yards per game, giving up 11 touchdowns through the air.

Miami's strength, however, is stopping the run, which the Seminoles have had issues with this season. But that won't matter if Travis is able to throw down the field all day. Not to mention that Miami is a bit beat up at the cornerback position. Expect Travis to have a big day.

Florida State football holds Miami football to 10 points or less

What has plagued Miami lately has been their lack of offensive production. Their offense has become pedestrian and predictable over the last several weeks, relying on the screen game and running the ball a majority of the time, mostly thanks to Tyler's horrible play.

Last week, the Hurricanes didn't even score a single touchdown and were left with just two field goals against NC State. Mike Norvell and Florida State have to be seething for this opportunity this weekend, hoping they can replicate the slaughtering in last year's matchup. I'll give Miami the benefit of a doubt and have them scoring at least one touchdown this year.

Florida State football beats Miami football in another lopsided matchup

Everything in this game favors Florida State. The biggest factor is that of momentum, and still being in the top-4 of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Seminoles still have a whole lot left to play for while the Hurricanes don't. Expect Florida State not to let up in this game, putting it on the Hurricanes early and often, winning 47-10.