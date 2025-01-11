It is safe to say that Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of Miami obtaining former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck from the college football transfer portal. While the announcement sent shockwaves through the college football world on Friday, Sharpe believes the NIL deal Miami made with Beck will prove to be a mistake by the school.

Sharpe was not surprised by the transfer decision but rather by the reported $4 million NIL deal Beck will receive from the school. The former tight end claimed the deal is an example of how loose NIL money is tossed around in the current college football era.

“[Carson Beck is] a turnover machine,” Sharpe said on the ‘Nightcap' show on YouTube. “Did [Miami] not see him last year? I'm being very truthful… If they giving him money like that, hey, I'm about to have another kid. You could be some butt sauce and get a million [and] halfway good to get two and a half [million].”

Expand Tweet

Sharpe's co-host, Miami football alum Chad Ochocinco, also questioned the move. Ochocinco claimed that Beck “only looked the way he did” because of his star-studded supporting cast at Georgia, something he will not have with the Hurricanes.

Beck announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after Georgia's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs. He committed to Miami — the current school of his celebrity girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder — just days later.

Carson Beck becomes Miami's second straight transfer portal QB

Beck will have big shoes to fill in Miami once the 2025 season begins. The Georgia transfer will serve as Mario Cristobal's successor to 2025 NFL Draft prospect Cam Ward, who led the ‘Canes to a 10-3 finish in 2024. Ward threw for 4,313 yards on the year, the second-most in Division I. Ward committed to the Hurricanes in 2024 from the transfer portal after spending his previous two years with Washington State.

Ironically, it was Beck who entered 2024 as one of the top quarterbacks to watch ahead of the draft. Some considered him the top quarterback of the class, but his stock plummeted as the season progressed. By the end of the season, Beck threw 28 touchdowns with a career-high 12 interceptions.

Ahead of his fourth season in Coral Gables, Cristobal has been known to target quarterbacks from the transfer portal. He was responsible for bringing Anthony Brown Jr. to Oregon in 2020 during his final years with the school. He brought Ward to Miami a few years later after three seasons of middling production from Tyler Van Dyke.