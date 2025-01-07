ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to take place in just over four months, there has been a shake-up at the top of the board on multiple betting sites. Former Miami football quarterback Cam Ward has overtaken former Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the odds-on favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans on April 24.

According to BetOnline, Ward's odds of being the first player off the board are -150, while Sanders' are +110. FanDuel and BetMGM agree with Ward having the best odds of hearing his name called first, but have the line set at -135, Ben Fawkes reported.

Ward finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting, receiving 229 points and six first-place votes. Sanders finished eighth with 47 points and one first-place vote.

Throughout the 2024 season, Ward went 305-of-454 on passing attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven touchdowns. Ward led Miami to a 10-3 record and a 42-41 victory over Iowa State football in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Sanders went 353-of-477 through the air for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His play at quarterback helped Colorado achieve a 9-4 record and earn its first Bowl Game bid since 2020.

Could Cam Ward be the next Titans quarterback?

The Titans are coming off a 3-14 season in which they had to make a pivot at the quarterback position. Will Levis started the season but was replaced by Mason Rudolph as the starter before the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Titans went on to alternate between Rudolph and Levis for the remainder of the season.

Ward led Miami football to a bounce-back season after it went 7-6 in 2023 with a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. In his 2023 season with Washington State football, Ward was one of the few bright spots for the team.

Ward could have the potential to turn the Titans around as he did with Miami this season, but it will require some help from the front office as quarterback was not the team's only weakness this season.