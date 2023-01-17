Following two seasons at the University of Miami, quarterback Jake Garcia has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal.

Garcia is set to enter the portal just one day before the deadline according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Jake Garcia joined Miami in the class of 2021. The former top-25 recruit and four-star quarterback spent the last two seasons on the team. He appeared in nine total games over this time.

With starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke returning for 2023, Garcia is looking for new opportunities. And based on what he has shown, he could have his pick of options in the transfer portal.

Garcia redshirted during his freshman season. In his first season, he appeared in just one game but played well. He finished his lone appearance throwing for 147 passing yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts. On the ground, he added 45 rushing yards.

This past season, Garcia took the field in eight total games, including one start. He threw for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions in his few appearances. Over a three-game stretch, he threw for 492 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In his last appearance of the season, Garcia stuffed the stat sheet. He threw for 192 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Before joining Miami, Garcia originally committed to USC. Now, as he enters the transfer portal, he could look to make a decision sooner rather than later.

According to Thamel, Jake Garcia is looking to earn a starting job. In turn, he is looking to join his new team in time for Spring ball.