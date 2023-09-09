After an abysmal 2022 season for both Texas A&M football and Miami football, this is a crucial season for both programs. In week one, Texas A&M took care of business against New Mexico football winning 52-10, and Miami cruised by Miami Ohio football 38-3. The two teams are squaring off in week two and it a massive matchup for both team's seasons. The Aggies are currently ranked #23 in the country and the Hurricanes are unranked, but it was Miami making some noise in the first half of the game as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke carved up the Texas A&M defense. He threw for three touchdowns in the first half and helped give Miami a 21-17 lead at halftime, and Hurricanes fans were loving it on Twitter.

Tyler Van Dyke has struggled at times in his career, but it's day like today that he shows his full potential. When he's playing at his best, he is a terrific QB.

Van Dyke's mom was in attendance for the game, and her shirt is awesome. She is wearing a Van Dyke jersey, but it says Van Dyme on the back. Her son is certainly throwing Dymes today.

In that first half, Van Dyke's final stat line was 13/17 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. It doesn't get too much better than that for the Miami QB.

One pass that Van Dyke had to set up Miami's third touchdown was a thing 0f beauty, and it was certainly an NFL caliber throw.

Miami is currently winning 28-20 over Texas A&M half way through the third quarter. We'll see if Van Dyke can lead the Hurricanes to a massive week two victory over the Aggies.

 