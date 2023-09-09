After an abysmal 2022 season for both Texas A&M football and Miami football, this is a crucial season for both programs. In week one, Texas A&M took care of business against New Mexico football winning 52-10, and Miami cruised by Miami Ohio football 38-3. The two teams are squaring off in week two and it a massive matchup for both team's seasons. The Aggies are currently ranked #23 in the country and the Hurricanes are unranked, but it was Miami making some noise in the first half of the game as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke carved up the Texas A&M defense. He threw for three touchdowns in the first half and helped give Miami a 21-17 lead at halftime, and Hurricanes fans were loving it on Twitter.

TYLER VAN DYKE IS PLAYING OUT OF THIS FUCKING STRATOSPHERE. — Barstool Miami (@BarstoolUMiami) September 9, 2023

Tyler Van Dyke has struggled at times in his career, but it's day like today that he shows his full potential. When he's playing at his best, he is a terrific QB.

Tyler Van Dyke might be back OMG — Nico (@elitetakes_) September 9, 2023

Van Dyke's mom was in attendance for the game, and her shirt is awesome. She is wearing a Van Dyke jersey, but it says Van Dyme on the back. Her son is certainly throwing Dymes today.

Tyler Van Dyke's mother wearing a 'Van Dyme' shirt is perfect. pic.twitter.com/4Cj8yoRrOz — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 9, 2023

In that first half, Van Dyke's final stat line was 13/17 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. It doesn't get too much better than that for the Miami QB.

Tyler Van Dyke in the First Half: 235 Yards

3 Touchdowns Looking Like He’s Back to His 2021 Form 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4ZVCrSEps — HurricanesMuse (@HurricanesMuse) September 9, 2023

One pass that Van Dyke had to set up Miami's third touchdown was a thing 0f beauty, and it was certainly an NFL caliber throw.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke layering the ball perfectly over the DB to give his receiver a chance. The Hurricanes QB is reminding the country why he was viewed as a NFL Draft prospect last summer. pic.twitter.com/DSNkOg3LQD — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 9, 2023

Miami is currently winning 28-20 over Texas A&M half way through the third quarter. We'll see if Van Dyke can lead the Hurricanes to a massive week two victory over the Aggies.