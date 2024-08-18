Entering his third season at the helm, Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal looks to continue building a strong foundation for his alma mater. The team's Class of 2025 recruiting haul has grown even stronger following the latest commitment on Saturday evening, Four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald has chosen to play for the Hurricanes, according to On3.com's Hayes Fawcett via X, formerly Twitter.

Fitzgerald is the latest addition to next year's recruiting class, as Cristobal and the Hurricanes are trying to build a program that regularly competes for ACC titles and College Football Playoff berths. As the Playoff begins a new 12-team era, clinching a spot should be easier. At least in theory. With additions like Underwood, as well as transfer portal pickups like quarterback Cam Ward, the Hurricanes could be in multiple title races at once this season.

Bryce Underwood, Class of 2025 look to make mark with Hurricanes

The Hurricanes currently rank 10th nationally in the Class of 2025 rankings according to On3.com. Underwood is the 15th four-star addition, which makes the 22-man class a rather deep one. There are no five-stars as of yet, but there's still time. However, space might be limited due to the current number of players committed, not counting any potential transfer portal additions.

Fitzgerald could potentially form a long-term partnership at safety with fellow four-star commit Hylton Stubbs. The Miami native stars currently at Christopher Columbus High School in his hometown and decided to stay in the city and play for the Hurricanes. He chose Cristobal's program over LSU and other in-state schools Florida and Florida State.

Eight of the 15 four-stars are on the defensive side, including a trio of safeties in Underwood, Stubbs and Amari Wallace, another Miami native. Quarterback Luke Nickel leads seven offensive four-stars, including interior offensive lineman in SJ Alofaituli from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Based on the incoming class's depth, they could be the next wave of Hurricanes to make an impact on the college football landscape as a whole.

Mario Cristobal, Hurricanes look for more glory in 2024

The College Football Playoff's expansion provides an opportunity for Miami football to add to their trophy case. Winning the ACC would give the Hurricanes an automatic berth in the Playoff, possibly even one of the top four seeds if they manage to go undefeated. If they lose a game or two in a close fashion, and still win their conference, it's another avenue for potential postseason glory.

With players such as Ward and running back Damien Martinez joining the program via the transfer portal, Cristobal and his staff have a strong team for this year that a lot of pundits say could win the ACC and clinch a CFB berth. If those goals are something that Miami football accomplishes this year, then the Class of 2025 will be joining a program that has a much brighter outlook moving forward.