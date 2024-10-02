ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back for Week 6 College Football action and we’ll be bringing you a betting prediction and pick for this next Mid-American Conference tilt. The Miami (OH) Redhawks (1-3) will visit the Toledo Rockets (3-1) as both teams look to gain momentum with a conference win. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Toledo prediction and pick.

The Miami (OH) Redhawks are 1-3 after notching their first win of the season last week against UMass. The 23-20 win ended a three-game losing skid to open the season and they’re hoping to take that momentum into their first conference game of the season. They come in as underdogs by less than a touchdown.

The Toledo Rockets are 3-1 and dropped their first game of the season last week against Western Kentucky. It was a hard-fought loss and while they couldn’t find the win, their offense has consistently been one of the highest-scoring units in the country. They’ll look to open MAC play as favorites at home in this one.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Redhawks had a tough three-game stretch to open the season against winning teams and a ranked opponent in No. 17 Notre Dame. They showed glimmers of grit throughout those contests and they were bound to break their losing streak against a team like UMass. Still, the win didn’t come easy and after allowing 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Redhawks were eventually bailed out by kicker Dom Dzioban who hit a 47-yard field goal to end regulation as well as the 43-yard game-winner in overtime. With the spread set to less than a touchdown, the Redhawks have shown that they can be a scrappy team on the road and could leave this game in the hands of their kicker once again.

The offense for the Redhawks certainly had to pick up as they’ve only scored four offensive touchdowns on the season. Running back Keyon Mozee has seen an extended role and after a tough stretch of three games, he finally broke out with a career day and 114 yards rushing. Expect them to continue getting him involved in this matchup as they’ll need to keep up with Toledo’s high-scoring attack. The Redhawks’ defense has been very stout in forcing third downs, but they’ve gotten to the quarterback just four times this season and would greatly benefit from an improved pass rush.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo was handed their first loss last week after squandering a first-half lead on the road in Western Kentucky. The Rockets saw a balanced attack on the ground and through the air during the first two quarters, but a safety and multiple interceptions in the second half tilted the game out of their reach. They’ll need to learn from a loss like that to remain composed on the road – had it not been for mental errors made under pressure, the Rockets would be an undefeated team heading into this game.

The Toledo Rockets have scored 149 points through their first four games of the season, ranking them first in the MAC with 37.3 points per game. Quarterback Tucker Gleason has already thrown for an impressive 11 touchdowns through the air while recording only two interceptions. Both of those interceptions came against Western Kentucky, so expect him to bounce back here and continue his attack through the air.

Final Miami (OH)-Toledo Prediction & Pick

The Miami (OH) Redhawks come into this game with a 6.5-point betting spread to work with. Against better teams, they haven’t been able to cover as the underdogs this season. However, Toledo is coming in following an uncharacteristic loss and they’ll have their backs against the wall at home as favorites.

The Redhawks certainly have a defense that’s capable of giving Toledo issues on the ground, but Rockets’ QB Tucker Gleason has been relentless in slinging the ball downfield and letting his receivers make plays. He’s also a threat on the ground and while Miami’s linebacking core is one of the best in the conference, it’ll be tough for them to stop this multifaceted offense.

Ultimately, I believe Toledo’s offense will be too much for the Redhawks to keep up with. Miami has been struggling on offense and given this game is on the road, there’s a bigger possibility we see an offensive shootout. I like Toledo’s chances to cover if that is the case.

Final Miami (OH)-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo -6.5 (-110)