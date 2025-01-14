ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Duke prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami-Duke.

On a packed Tuesday schedule in college basketball, this is not a game which will attract college basketball diehards, because they will be looking at games which are expected to be closer in the Big Ten and the SEC. You can see the point spread for yourself below. Duke is expected to blow out Miami in a meeting of teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.

What is crazy and improbable about this matchup and the circumstances attached to it — with Duke being a monster favorite and Miami being viewed as a team with absolutely no chance to win — is that two years ago, these programs were in profoundly different places. Miami made the Final Four under then-coach Jim Larranaga. Duke was a solid team but nowhere near the nation's elite. The Blue Devils couldn't even get to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. One would have thought that Miami would continue to be a major national player in ACC basketball. Larranaga did the unthinkable by getting Miami to the Final Four for the first time in school history. Larranaga's ability to take The U to the big show rivaled what he did at George Mason in 2006. The Hurricanes seemed like a program which was just getting started, under a coach who had taken them to the mountaintop and seemed like someone the best players in the country would want to play for.

Someway, somehow, it all went south for Miami last season, and things only got worse at the start of this season. Everything quickly snowballed on Larranaga, who wearily stepped down from his post as Miami head coach, lamenting the rapidly changing world of NIL and the transfer portal. People accurately noted that Miami was willing to make big investments in player acquisition. The Hurricanes are not in the poorhouse when pursuing roster enhancements. Nevertheless, Larranaga quickly lost hold of his program, and as a result, a great coaching career abruptly ended. It's not something most people could have anticipated when Miami was playing UConn in the national semifinals two years ago in early April.

Duke being good is no surprise. The Blue Devils have Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft if he does (as expected) choose to be a one-and-done player. However, Kon Knueppel is an important new role player on the Duke roster, and there are other pieces of the puzzle coach Jon Scheyer can work with. Duke is very much in the running for a No. 1 seed and is the clear-cut favorite to win the ACC this season. The Blue Devils need to be sure they evolve as the season goes along, and that they don't coast along despite the fact that their conference is not especially tough.

Here are the Miami-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Duke Odds

Miami: +25.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +3000

Duke: -25.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs Duke

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, and Duke just lost Maliq Brown to injury, a development which could hurt the Blue Devils' defense. Duke might win by only 20.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is far better than Miami, and one injury to a role player won't prevent the Blue Devils from hammering a Miami team which is one of the worst power conference teams in the whole country.

Final Miami-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke can pretty much name its margin of victory here. Take Duke.

Final Miami-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -25.5