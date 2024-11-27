ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Miami travels to Syracuse, coming off a win in a bounce-back spot against Wake Forest, while Syracuse has won two straight entering this game following a loss to Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Miami-Syracuse Last Game – Matchup History

Miami has won six straight in this series. They last played in Miami in 2017; the Hurricanes won 27-19. This is the first meeting between the two teams in seven years. This should be a huge game because if Miami wins, they are almost guaranteed a spot in the college football playoff, but if they lose, the door is open for them to miss out.

Overall Series: Miami leads 15-7

Here are the Miami-Syracuse College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Syracuse Odds

Miami: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -385

Syracuse: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 67.5 (-105)

Under: 67.5 (-115)

How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami offense has been great this season and is the best in the ACC. They are averaging 44.7 points and 541.5 total yards per game. Thanks to Heisman hopeful Cam Ward under center, they have the best passing game in the conference. He has 3,774 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 67.2% completion percentage. Xavier Restrepo is the best player out wide, with 979 yards and 10 touchdowns on 60 receptions. Damien Martinez is the key for the team in the backfield, with 739 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 135 carries. This offense has been great. They can score on anyone and will be a massive challenge for the Syracuse defense

The Miami defense has been inconsistent this season. Statistically, the numbers are solid: They allow 305.4 total yards and 22.3 points per game. Then, they allow 194.3 yards through the air and 111.1 yards on the ground. The Hurricanes have allowed teams to score on them regularly, and the Syracuse offense has been one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Hurricanes have the front seven to get after Kyle McCord, but the secondary has been the issue. This matchup will be the make-or-break aspect of this game. Miami just shut down Wake Forest, so maybe they can build off that performance.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is quietly having a great year. They are averaging 31.7 points and 454 total yards per game. Kyle McCord has been the key behind this offense's success. He has 3,946 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 65.3% completion percentage. Out wide, the receiving corps has been very balanced. Oronde Gadsen has been great, with 810 yards and five touchdowns on 65 receptions. Then, Jackson Meeks has 801 yards and five touchdowns on 66 receptions. The running game has been a very good complement to McCord. LeQuint Allen has 819 yards and 12 touchdowns on 189 carries. This offense has a lot of talent and will score on the Miami defense; it just matters if they can score enough.

Syracuse's defense has been one of the better units in the ACC. They are allowing 27.8 points and 357.5 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because of how well the Hurricanes pass the ball. They allow 203.9 yards through the air but have struggled on the ground, allowing 153.6 yards. This defense is a big X-factor because Miami has been able to score at will against most teams on their schedule. This game has the potential for a shootout, so the Syracuse defense needs to step up and get the few stops where that might be the difference, especially against Cam Ward.

Final Miami-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

This has all of the feel of a big shootout. These two offenses are great, but the defenses are inconsistent. It also helps that the game is inside a dome. The shootout will come down to which offense has the ball last and which defense can get more stops. Syracuse should keep this game close and make it competitive, but Miami is the better team with more talent. Cam Ward and the Hurricanes will score enough, and the Miami defense will get enough stops to win. Syracuse covers, but Miami wins and escapes to the ACC Title game.

Final Miami-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse +10.5 (-105)