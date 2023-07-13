Michael B. Jordan has had a lot of success, especially this year with his Creed III where he directorial debut. However, to get in shape for these roles, the New Jersey native is finding out how he can maneuver it around his own personal fitness goals.

“At this point I know what works for me and what doesn't,” he told PEOPLE. “Now it's just about being consistent. Coming off of the movie and the press tour, it was very stressful so I took a little break. I'm at the end of my hiatus right now, so I'm getting ready to actually get back into shape now.”

However, he still has a “fear of failure” and how he keeps up with the pressure.

“The fear of showing up and being on set and not being in shape. Because a lot of people if they don't meet their goals, nobody knows about it. For me, if I don’t meet my goals, that's gonna be a poster on Sunset that says, ‘Mike didn’t meet his f—ing goals,’” Jordan adds. “So I think the pressure of having to be seen by the world and immortalized and, you know, the internet is always there. I think it kind of keeps pressure on me.”

His teammates, or castmates however you see fit, have kept him on his toes about maintaining his goals.

“We bet a lot on anything,” he says of working out with his costars. “So we'll bet pushups, you know, if you lose a bet you'll owe however many pushups and stuff like that. Something went viral years ago when [Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o] made me do push-ups out in public. That was because of a bet I lost. And we've been keeping that up for a really long time. So that's something that we kind of do just to bring a little competition into it. It’s the simple things.”

“Whoever wants to put in some hard work. I go pretty hard when it comes to working out so my friends know I'm always down,” Jordan boasts. “They know I'm in the gym at a certain time. If you guys wanna show up, show up. I’m down for whatever.”

Creed III is now streaming on Amazon Prime.