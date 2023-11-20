Michael B. Jordan will return to the director's chair for Creed IV. The fourth installment is currently in development.

Speaking at Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles, Creed III producer Irwin Winkler said that the fourth installment of the franchise is currently in development. Creed himself, Michael B. Jordan will return to direct as well.

Winkler said, “We are planning to do Creed IV right now.”

“We have a really good story, a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we're going into pre-production,” he continued.

Creed III premiered in March and earned $274.4 million worldwide. The franchise's three movies have a combined earnings of $663 million worldwide.

The Creed franchise is a spinoff of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky movies. It follows the story of Adonis Creed, son of Rocky Balboa's greatest rival Apollo Creed. The franchise tracks his rise in the boxing world.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler helmed the first film. Jordan directed the latest film, the first in the series not to include Stallone's Rocky.

In the upcoming fourth film, Jordan will be returning to the director's chair.

Winkler said, “Michael and the creative team had the beautiful vision from the start to create a wholly new and different experience for this movie.”

He gave more details about the film and stated, “It had to be firmly cemented in what we all [know] the Creed and Rocky movies for … it had to have great action, boxing, but we also really examined what kind of movie we were making. And a lot of that, those early days with Michael were spent crafting how we were looking at the Damian character, which is why I think everyone responded to the depth, not only on the page, but also on the screen. You spend half the movie having deep sympathy for him and understanding his vulnerability.”